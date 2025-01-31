Left Menu

FAA Clamps Down on Helicopter Traffic Post-Collision Tragedy

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has imposed strict helicopter traffic restrictions near Washington Reagan National Airport. This action follows a fatal collision between an Army Black Hawk and a commercial jet. The FAA aims to prevent such incidents by prohibiting most helicopter flight paths beneath or parallel to established routes.

Arlington | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:07 IST
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is imposing drastic restrictions on helicopter traffic around Washington Reagan National Airport. An official briefed on the specifics revealed this measure follows a devastating accident.

On Wednesday night, an Army Black Hawk helicopter collided with a commercial jet, resulting in the tragic loss of 67 lives on board both aircraft. This incident prompted heightened safety precautions within the airspace.

Efforts at the crash site already brought some airspace limitations. However, the FAA now enforces stronger restrictions, indefinitely barring most helicopter operations via low-altitude routes that lie under or alongside the airport's flightpaths, according to an official who requested anonymity.

