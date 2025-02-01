Jharkhand Overlooked in Union Budget 2025-26

The presentation of the Union Budget 2025-26 has sparked controversy in Jharkhand, as claims emerge that the state's demands were overlooked. The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) argues that the budget fails to address Jharkhand's needs, leaving it in the shadows of neighboring Bihar, which received various project allocations.

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey voiced concerns over the absence of financial commitments for Jharkhand, highlighting the state's significant contribution to the national economy through its mineral resources. The overlooked payment of Rs 1.36 lakh crore due from the Centre remains a contentious issue.

Contrastingly, the Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) praises the budget for its inclusive approach, asserting that it supports diverse groups, notably the middle class and small entrepreneurs, by raising the income tax exemption limit. The BJP maintains optimism that infrastructure investments will eventually benefit Jharkhand's attractiveness to investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)