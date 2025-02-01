Left Menu

Union Budget 2025-26: Paving the Way for India's Future

The Union Budget 2025-26 emphasizes nation-building through structural reforms in technology and infrastructure. It focuses on healthcare improvements, private-sector-driven research, digital education, and skilling, highlighting investments for future youth development. Notable highlights include National Centers of Excellence for skilling and healthcare infrastructure resilience.

01-02-2025
The Union Budget 2025-26, as highlighted by Satish Reddy, Chairman of Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited, is steering the nation towards growth through key structural reforms including investments in technology, infrastructure, and tax simplifications. This budget is seen as a foundational step in nation-building.

Addressing healthcare infrastructure, the budget introduces initiatives like cancer day centres, medical education enhancements, customs duty exemptions on life-saving drugs, and supports 'Heal in India' to bolster medical tourism. These moves underline the focus on healthcare resilience, according to Reddy's statement.

Chandrashekhar Sripada, CEO of ISB, praised the budget's announcement of five National Centers of Excellence for skilling as a prominent highlight, crucial for youth development. The continued encouragement of private-sector research and digital education reflects the budget's commitment to fostering innovation and manufacturing excellence.

