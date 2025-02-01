India Unveils New Policy to Boost Critical Minerals Recovery

The Indian government announced a new policy focused on recovering critical minerals from mining by-products. This initiative, revealed during the budget speech by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, seeks to invigorate the mining sector by encouraging reforms and best practices.

Significant measures include the removal of import duties on 12 critical minerals—such as cobalt powder, lithium-ion battery scrap, and more. This decision aims to enhance the availability of these materials for local manufacturing, thereby boosting job creation and economic growth within India.

Sitharaman's announcement also underscores a broader strategy to fortify India's standing in global mineral markets. By promoting transformational reforms across various sectors, these changes will lead to increased domestic processing and competitiveness, crucial for industries like electric vehicle manufacturing and renewable energy storage.

