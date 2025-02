Tensions Rise: Ukraine's Drone Attack Disrupts Russian Air Travel

Ukraine's overnight drone assault ignited a fire in Russia's Astrakhan region early Monday, prompting flight suspensions at multiple airports, authorities reported.

According to Igor Babushkin, governor of the Astrakhan region, Ukrainian forces targeted regional installations, including critical fuel and energy infrastructure. The attack, disclosed via the Telegram messaging app, fortunately resulted in no casualties.

In response, Russia's aviation authority Rosaviatsia has halted flights from airports in Astrakhan, Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, Saratov, and Ulyanovsk, citing safety concerns as investigations continue.

