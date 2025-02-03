Left Menu

Trade Tensions Roil Asian Markets Amid Tariff Concerns

Asian markets declined on Monday as fears of escalating trade tensions under President Trump's tariff plans unsettled investors. Key indexes in Japan, Australia, and South Korea faced significant losses. The sell-off in New York also added to concerns, with broad declines led by technology and energy sectors.

Asian markets experienced notable declines in Monday trading as concerns mount over President Donald Trump's tariffs on major U.S. trade partners. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell by 2.4% early, and other major indexes such as Australia's S&P/ASX 200 and South Korea's Kospi also saw significant drops.

According to analysts, the potential for a trade war is causing volatility, with expectations of reduced global trade flows and higher costs for businesses. Wall Street had a rough week too, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite experiencing downturns, marking their first weekly losses in three weeks.

Long-term bond yields, including the 10-year Treasury, climbed amid economic resilience, while oil prices remained high. The U.S. Federal Reserve maintained interest rates, expressing caution over trade policies' impacts. A strong U.S. dollar further compounded market uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

