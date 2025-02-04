U.S. Military Planes Deported Migrants to India: An Unprecedented Flight

A U.S. military plane carrying migrants has been destined for India, marking an unprecedented reach for deportation flights under the Trump administration. According to a U.S. official, President Donald Trump has increasingly utilized military resources to enforce his immigration agenda, which includes the deployment of additional troops to the U.S.-Mexico border and the use of military aircraft to deport migrants.

The official, requesting anonymity, revealed that the C-17 aircraft had departed with migrants aboard and would take over 24 hours to reach its destination. Additionally, the Pentagon has initiated deportation flights for thousands of immigrants from detention facilities in El Paso, Texas, and San Diego, California.

Previously, military aircraft have transported migrants to Guatemala, Peru, and Honduras, with costs for such operations garnering scrutiny. For example, a recent deportation flight to Guatemala reportedly cost a minimum of $4,675 per migrant, highlighting the expensive nature of these military-assisted deportations.

