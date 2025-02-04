Left Menu

Hunch Circle and Startup Odisha Join Forces to Propel Local Startups Globally

Hunch Circle Private Limited has signed an MoU with Startup Odisha to bolster the startup ecosystem in Odisha. The partnership aims to provide startups with mentorship, funding, and market entry support, enabling them to thrive in international markets. This strategic collaboration is expected to boost Odisha's economic growth and innovation landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 10:24 IST
Hunch Circle and Startup Odisha Join Forces to Propel Local Startups Globally
Hunch Circle and Startup Odisha sign MOU at Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hunch Circle Private Limited has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Startup Odisha, marking a pivotal step in enhancing the startup ecosystem within the region. This strategic alliance between the two entities aims to foster innovation, empower budding entrepreneurs, and create opportunities for Odisha-based startups to shine on a global stage.

The collaboration is set to deliver tailored market entry programs, comprehensive mentorship, and funding opportunities, specifically designed for startups aiming to penetrate developed markets in Asia, Europe, the UK, and the USA. A significant focus will be placed on mentorship and cultural training programs led by international experts, enabling startups to achieve global success.

Odisha-based startups will gain exposure through global expos, trade fairs, and conferences, equipped with logistical assistance to ensure effective engagement. Furthermore, Hunch Circle will collaborate with state-supported incubation centers to initiate specialized acceleration programs, enriching startups with the skills necessary for international growth. Funding and networking opportunities will be amplified through international roadshows and connections with venture capitalists and angel investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025