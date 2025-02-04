Hunch Circle and Startup Odisha Join Forces to Propel Local Startups Globally

Hunch Circle Private Limited has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Startup Odisha, marking a pivotal step in enhancing the startup ecosystem within the region. This strategic alliance between the two entities aims to foster innovation, empower budding entrepreneurs, and create opportunities for Odisha-based startups to shine on a global stage.

The collaboration is set to deliver tailored market entry programs, comprehensive mentorship, and funding opportunities, specifically designed for startups aiming to penetrate developed markets in Asia, Europe, the UK, and the USA. A significant focus will be placed on mentorship and cultural training programs led by international experts, enabling startups to achieve global success.

Odisha-based startups will gain exposure through global expos, trade fairs, and conferences, equipped with logistical assistance to ensure effective engagement. Furthermore, Hunch Circle will collaborate with state-supported incubation centers to initiate specialized acceleration programs, enriching startups with the skills necessary for international growth. Funding and networking opportunities will be amplified through international roadshows and connections with venture capitalists and angel investors.

