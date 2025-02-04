Tiger Logistics Sees Profit Surge with Strategic Partnerships

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd's December quarter profits surged, as the company announced a more than twofold rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 8.42 crore. This growth was fueled by a dramatic increase in delivery volumes, marking a significant 27.8% rise.

Compared to a year ago, the company's revenue soared over threefold to Rs 160.46 crore, up from Rs 51.95 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24. Air transport volumes saw a major increase as well, more than doubling to 95,290 kilograms.

CMD Harpreet Singh Malhotra emphasized strategic advancements through partnerships with government entities such as HPCL, BHEL, and BEML. With provisional approval to raise Rs 400 crore, Tiger Logistics is on a clear path to accelerated growth and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)