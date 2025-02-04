Left Menu

Shein's Second Coming: The Reliance Retail Partnership Transforms Indian Fashion Landscape

Shein re-enters the Indian market via a strategic partnership with Reliance Retail, making a comeback after a 2020 ban. The new Shein India app, led by Reliance's Nextgen Fast Fashion, aims to boost the Indian textile sector. This partnership promises job creation and export growth for Indian MSMEs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

After almost five years of absence, Shein has made a comeback in the Indian market thanks to a new partnership with Reliance Retail. The Shein India app, launched by Reliance's subsidiary Nextgen Fast Fashion, is marking its presence with over 10,000 downloads. This strategic move allows Shein to benefit from a locally developed platform powered by a network of Indian manufacturers, mostly comprising MSMEs.

The platform, currently one of the top contenders on both Google Play and Apple's app store, is designed with a focus on digitizing the supply chain of Indian MSMEs. Under this venture, all platform data will be hosted within India, ensuring that Shein has no access to this data, echoing government mandates aimed at protecting national sovereignty.

Reliance's engagement with Shein has sparked hopeful developments for the Indian textile industry, promising job creation and bolstered exports. As the two giants work together to expand the network of local manufacturers, this initiative is set to place India as a significant supply source for Shein's global operations, demonstrating a significant pivot from past controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

