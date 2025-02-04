Unlocking the Power of PM Gati Shakti: A Game Changer for Private Sector
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is set to unveil comprehensive guidelines for sharing data and maps from the PM Gati Shakti portal with the private sector, a senior official revealed. This initiative is expected to facilitate smoother last-mile delivery services and spur development in infrastructure-based applications.
DPIIT Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia reported that various methods are being considered for securely distributing government-owned portal data to private entities. One notable option involves responding to specific queries from the private sector regarding their projects, ensuring the safe exchange of information.
The government declared its intention to make these invaluable data and maps available to private companies, which could potentially result in significant benefits such as optimized logistics, smarter city solutions, and informed planning across several sectors, including healthcare, disaster management, and agriculture.
