Left Menu

Revolutionizing Rural Development: SEDL's Smart Village Model Debuts at India Energy Week 2025

Spray Engineering Devices Limited (SEDL) will debut its innovative 'SED Smart Village' model at India Energy Week 2025 in New Delhi, aiming to enhance rural development through sustainable energy solutions. The model integrates green technologies to boost economic growth in rural India, aligning with the nation's sustainable development goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:10 IST
Revolutionizing Rural Development: SEDL's Smart Village Model Debuts at India Energy Week 2025
SEDL to Unveil Revolutionary 'SED Smart Village' Model at India Energy Week 2025 in New Delhi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Spray Engineering Devices Limited (SEDL), a frontrunner in sustainable energy solutions, is set to unveil its pioneering "SED Smart Village" model at India Energy Week 2025 in New Delhi. The event, happening from February 11th to 14th at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, promises to gather global energy stakeholders to address pressing sector issues.

The "Smart Village" initiative by SEDL presents an innovative strategy for rural development in India, incorporating green technology to stimulate sustainable economic growth, improve agricultural practices, and encourage industrial development within rural areas. This aligns with India's push for sustainable development and self-reliance.

SEDL's engagement at IEW 2025 highlights its dedication to fostering energy-efficient technologies and minimizing carbon footprints. Known for its expertise in sectors like sugar, wastewater treatment, and biofuels, the company is at the forefront of promoting sustainability in industrial processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025