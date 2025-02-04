Delhi Diplomacy Delays: Bhutan PM's Visit in Question Amidst Bengal Business Summit

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has raised questions about a potential diplomatic issue in Delhi involving Bhutan's Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay's planned visit to the Bengal Global Business Summit.

The summit, beginning this Wednesday, is set to attract over 200 delegates from 40 countries, aiming to explore business opportunities in West Bengal.

Banerjee underscores the significance of Tobgay's attendance for strengthening India-Bhutan relations, highlighting the importance of maintaining close ties with the country's supportive neighbors.

