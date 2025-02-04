Delhi Diplomacy Delays: Bhutan PM's Visit in Question Amidst Bengal Business Summit
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concerns over potential issues in Delhi regarding Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay's attendance at the Bengal Global Business Summit. Despite uncertainties, Banerjee emphasizes the importance of Tobgay's participation to foster stronger ties with neighboring Bhutan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:12 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has raised questions about a potential diplomatic issue in Delhi involving Bhutan's Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay's planned visit to the Bengal Global Business Summit.
The summit, beginning this Wednesday, is set to attract over 200 delegates from 40 countries, aiming to explore business opportunities in West Bengal.
Banerjee underscores the significance of Tobgay's attendance for strengthening India-Bhutan relations, highlighting the importance of maintaining close ties with the country's supportive neighbors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
I am not satisfied: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on life-term sentence in RG Kar doctor's rape-murder case.
Outcry in West Bengal: RG Kar Verdict Sparks Discontent
West Bengal Pursues Death Penalty Appeal in High-Profile Rape-Murder Case
West Bengal Pursues Death Penalty for RG Kar Doctor's Murder
West Bengal Seeks Death Penalty in High-Profile Rape-Murder Case