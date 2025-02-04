Left Menu

Delhi Diplomacy Delays: Bhutan PM's Visit in Question Amidst Bengal Business Summit

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concerns over potential issues in Delhi regarding Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay's attendance at the Bengal Global Business Summit. Despite uncertainties, Banerjee emphasizes the importance of Tobgay's participation to foster stronger ties with neighboring Bhutan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:12 IST
Delhi Diplomacy Delays: Bhutan PM's Visit in Question Amidst Bengal Business Summit
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has raised questions about a potential diplomatic issue in Delhi involving Bhutan's Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay's planned visit to the Bengal Global Business Summit.

The summit, beginning this Wednesday, is set to attract over 200 delegates from 40 countries, aiming to explore business opportunities in West Bengal.

Banerjee underscores the significance of Tobgay's attendance for strengthening India-Bhutan relations, highlighting the importance of maintaining close ties with the country's supportive neighbors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025