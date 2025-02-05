Nissan Halts Merger Talks with Honda, Impacting Automotive Industry

Nissan has decided to halt merger discussions with fellow Japanese automaker Honda, as reported by the Nikkei newspaper. The move, which scrapped a potential tilt at becoming the world's third-largest automaker, has left many speculating about Nissan's future on its own.

Following the report, Nissan's shares dropped over 4% before trading was suspended, while Honda's shares rose over 8%, seemingly reflecting investor relief. Talks between the two carmakers were reportedly dogged by growing differences, according to insiders.

Despite previous talks of a merger between equals, differences emerged with Honda considering a subordinate position for Nissan. Nissan's ongoing struggles with a major turnaround plan pose additional challenges as they navigate an evolving automotive landscape.

