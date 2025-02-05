Sanjiv Goenka Unveils Rs 10,000 Crore Investment in West Bengal
Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, has announced a major investment initiative of Rs 10,000 crore in West Bengal. This substantial investment will target the energy, healthcare, and education sectors. Goenka commended Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her leadership and transformative actions in the state.
Sanjiv Goenka, chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, revealed plans to invest Rs 10,000 crore in West Bengal. The announcement was made at the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2025.
The investments will primarily focus on the energy, healthcare, and education sectors, promising significant development in the region. Goenka highlighted the transformation in Bengal under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's leadership.
He praised Banerjee's accessibility and transparent decision-making, emphasizing the positive changes she has brought to the state's business environment.
