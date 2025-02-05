Left Menu

Morgan Stanley Predicts Interest Rate Shuffle Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Morgan Stanley joins other banks in updating their 2023 interest rate cut forecasts, now anticipating one 25 bps reduction by the U.S. Federal Reserve due to President Donald Trump's tariff policies. Previously, two cuts were expected. Tariffs may elevate inflation, adding pressure on the Fed's decision-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:49 IST
Morgan Stanley Predicts Interest Rate Shuffle Amid Tariff Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Morgan Stanley has joined Barclays and Macquarie in revising their interest rate forecasts for this year, projecting a single 25 basis point cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve. This shift highlights the uncertainty surrounding President Donald Trump's tariff policies, which could drive inflation higher.

While Morgan Stanley had initially predicted two cuts in March and June, it now aligns more closely with peers like Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo, which still anticipate two reductions. Elevated tariff risks might push inflation, complicating the Fed's efforts to maintain control.

The personal consumption expenditures price index met market expectations, but the Federal Reserve left its overnight rate unchanged. According to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, future rate decisions depend on the progress in tackling inflation, leaving the monetary policy path for 2025 uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025