First Flight to Sukhumi: Russia Reopens Abkhazia's Gateway
Russia has resumed flights from Moscow to Sukhumi, marking the reopening of Abkhazia's airport for the first time in three decades. Stopped during the 1990s war, these flights signal a new phase in the region's history, with regular services to commence in May.
Russia has successfully conducted its first test flight from Moscow to Sukhumi, the capital of the secessionist region of Abkhazia. The news, reported by Russian state media RIA, marks a significant event in regional air travel, which has been dormant for three decades since the conflict-ridden 1990s.
RIA disclosed that the recommencement of long-distance flights to Sukhumi represents a major milestone. The airport had been closed since a war erupted in the region, but it is now set to see regular passenger services from Moscow starting in May.
Following a brief conflict with Georgia in 2008, Russia acknowledged Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent entities, solidifying its influence by establishing military bases and sustaining their economies.
