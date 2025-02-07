Left Menu

Currency Markets Flutter: Yen Surges Amid Rate Hike Speculation

The U.S. dollar saw minor gains ahead of crucial payroll data, while the yen reached a nine-week high on anticipated Japanese interest rate hikes. In the UK, the pound rose after the Bank of England cut rates. Analysts warn January employment data might be skewed due to revisions and external conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:00 IST
Currency Markets Flutter: Yen Surges Amid Rate Hike Speculation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar slightly gained on Friday as investors awaited crucial U.S. payroll data. This came after the yen soared to a nine-week high, driven by expectations of further interest rate hikes in Japan. Meanwhile, the British pound experienced a slight uptick following the Bank of England's decision to cut rates and downgrade its growth forecasts.

As a volatile week unfolded, marked by tensions surrounding U.S. tariff threats, traders refocused on upcoming job statistics while maintaining scrutiny over geopolitical developments and U.S. President Donald Trump's policy shifts. Economists foresee the U.S. unemployment rate to remain steady at 4.1%, with an anticipated job addition of 170,000 positions last month.

However, analysts caution that reading January's employment data could be challenging due to annual revisions. External factors such as California's wildfires and the cold snap across the U.S. might have impacted job growth. The dollar index, which gauges the dollar against other major currencies, rose by 0.1% to stand at 107.77.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025