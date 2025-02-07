Currency Markets Flutter: Yen Surges Amid Rate Hike Speculation

The U.S. dollar slightly gained on Friday as investors awaited crucial U.S. payroll data. This came after the yen soared to a nine-week high, driven by expectations of further interest rate hikes in Japan. Meanwhile, the British pound experienced a slight uptick following the Bank of England's decision to cut rates and downgrade its growth forecasts.

As a volatile week unfolded, marked by tensions surrounding U.S. tariff threats, traders refocused on upcoming job statistics while maintaining scrutiny over geopolitical developments and U.S. President Donald Trump's policy shifts. Economists foresee the U.S. unemployment rate to remain steady at 4.1%, with an anticipated job addition of 170,000 positions last month.

However, analysts caution that reading January's employment data could be challenging due to annual revisions. External factors such as California's wildfires and the cold snap across the U.S. might have impacted job growth. The dollar index, which gauges the dollar against other major currencies, rose by 0.1% to stand at 107.77.

