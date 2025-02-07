Gastro Outbreak Strikes Royal Caribbean Cruise

Approximately 90 passengers and crew aboard Royal Caribbean's cruise ship 'Radiance of the Seas' have reported gastrointestinal symptoms, including diarrhea and vomiting, as confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The cruise, having departed from Tampa, Florida, was en route to the western Caribbean when the outbreak was reported.

Though Royal Caribbean has yet to issue a statement, data indicates that the illness affected about 4% of the 2,164 passengers, as well as two crew members. In response, the cruise line has ramped up cleaning measures and isolated affected individuals to curb the spread.

While norovirus is traditionally the common culprit for such outbreaks, the precise cause on 'Radiance of the Seas' remains to be identified. The CDC is conducting stool specimen tests as the ship is expected to dock back in Tampa on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)