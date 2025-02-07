Left Menu

Gastro Outbreak Strikes Royal Caribbean Cruise

A gastrointestinal illness has impacted around 90 people on the Royal Caribbean cruise ship 'Radiance of the Seas,' which set sail from Tampa, Florida. With symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting, the CDC is investigating the cause. Cleanup measures and isolation are underway as the ship returns to Tampa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 23:01 IST
Gastro Outbreak Strikes Royal Caribbean Cruise

Approximately 90 passengers and crew aboard Royal Caribbean's cruise ship 'Radiance of the Seas' have reported gastrointestinal symptoms, including diarrhea and vomiting, as confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The cruise, having departed from Tampa, Florida, was en route to the western Caribbean when the outbreak was reported.

Though Royal Caribbean has yet to issue a statement, data indicates that the illness affected about 4% of the 2,164 passengers, as well as two crew members. In response, the cruise line has ramped up cleaning measures and isolated affected individuals to curb the spread.

While norovirus is traditionally the common culprit for such outbreaks, the precise cause on 'Radiance of the Seas' remains to be identified. The CDC is conducting stool specimen tests as the ship is expected to dock back in Tampa on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025