IDB Approves $600M Program to Boost Colombia’s Global Trade Integration and Economic Growth

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has approved a $600 million program to support Colombia's integration into global and regional value chains, aiming to drive the country’s economic growth. This initiative marks the second phase of a programmatic series that began in 2022, focusing on comprehensive reforms to enhance the business climate, reduce trade costs, and increase the productivity of export-oriented micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

The newly approved program is designed to attract sustainable and productive investments by fostering a more competitive environment for businesses. The reforms will directly benefit over 43,000 exporting companies and more than 210,000 MSMEs, including a significant number of women-led firms with the potential to enter global markets.

Of the total $600 million financing, $500 million is sourced from the IDB’s ordinary capital, while the remaining $100 million comes from the Korea Infrastructure Development Co-Financing Facility for Latin America and the Caribbean (KIF).

The IDB loan features a 19-year amortization term with a 6.5-year grace period and an interest rate tied to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). In contrast, the KIF loan carries a 15-year amortization term, a 3-year grace period, and an annual fixed interest rate of 2.5%.

This funding is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening Colombia’s position in international markets, enhancing its export capabilities, and fostering inclusive economic growth, particularly by empowering MSMEs and promoting gender-inclusive entrepreneurship.