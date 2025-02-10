Transforming Food Processing: A Deep Dive into PMKSY's Impact

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY), an ambitious government initiative, is paving the way for modernizing food processing infrastructure and building efficient supply chains from the farm to retail. Since its inception, PMKSY has focused on bolstering the food processing sector, delivering better returns to farmers, curtailing agricultural wastage, and creating employment, particularly in rural areas.

The scheme supports numerous infrastructure projects like cold storage and refrigerated transport to reduce post-harvest losses, though standalone cold storages are excluded. Among its significant achievements, six cold chain projects have received approval in Telangana over the past five years. Additionally, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has been proactive in modernizing storage facilities across the country.

In a substantial move, the government has rolled out an Action Plan for constructing steel silos under a Public-Private Partnership model, aiming to enhance storage capacity with projects spanning 24.25 Lakh Metric Tonnes nationwide. Various initiatives, including the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund introduced in 2020, continue to offer financial assistance to improve post-harvest infrastructure and minimize crop wastage, as highlighted by Minister Ravneet Singh in the Rajya Sabha.

