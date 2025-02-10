Gillette India Reports Solid Q2 With 21% Profit Rise

In a significant financial update, Gillette India Ltd announced a 21.18% increase in profit for the second quarter ending December 2024, hitting Rs 125.97 crore. This marks a notable rise from Rs 103.95 crore in the same quarter last year, based on a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Revenue from operations saw a positive climb to Rs 685.55 crore, compared to Rs 639.46 crore the previous year. The company's grooming segment demonstrated a strong performance with an 11% increase, reaching Rs 570.64 crore, although the oral care division reported an 8.25% decline to Rs 114.91 crore.

In addition to financial results, Gillette India has declared an interim dividend of Rs 65 per equity share for the 2024-25 fiscal year. Despite the robust financial showing, shares of Gillette India dipped slightly, closing at Rs 8,853.40 on the BSE, a 0.74% drop from the previous session.

(With inputs from agencies.)