Gillette India Reports Solid Q2 With 21% Profit Rise
Gillette India Ltd recorded a 21.18% profit increase in the second quarter ending December 2024, reaching Rs 125.97 crore. Revenue rose to Rs 685.55 crore, with growth in the grooming segment. The company declared an interim dividend despite a minor dip in share price.
- Country:
- India
In a significant financial update, Gillette India Ltd announced a 21.18% increase in profit for the second quarter ending December 2024, hitting Rs 125.97 crore. This marks a notable rise from Rs 103.95 crore in the same quarter last year, based on a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Revenue from operations saw a positive climb to Rs 685.55 crore, compared to Rs 639.46 crore the previous year. The company's grooming segment demonstrated a strong performance with an 11% increase, reaching Rs 570.64 crore, although the oral care division reported an 8.25% decline to Rs 114.91 crore.
In addition to financial results, Gillette India has declared an interim dividend of Rs 65 per equity share for the 2024-25 fiscal year. Despite the robust financial showing, shares of Gillette India dipped slightly, closing at Rs 8,853.40 on the BSE, a 0.74% drop from the previous session.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Aequs Accelerates Growth: Aiming for $1 Billion in Revenues
Real Estate Giant DLF Eyes Record Revenue from 'The Dahlias'
Aakash Educational Services Aims to Double Revenue with New IIT-JEE Initiatives
Maruti Suzuki Q3 net profit up 16 pc at Rs 3,727 cr; revenue at Rs 38,764 cr: Regulatory filing.
Tata Motors Reports Mixed Q3 Performance Amid Revenue Declines