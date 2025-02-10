Left Menu

Gillette India Reports Solid Q2 With 21% Profit Rise

Gillette India Ltd recorded a 21.18% profit increase in the second quarter ending December 2024, reaching Rs 125.97 crore. Revenue rose to Rs 685.55 crore, with growth in the grooming segment. The company declared an interim dividend despite a minor dip in share price.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant financial update, Gillette India Ltd announced a 21.18% increase in profit for the second quarter ending December 2024, hitting Rs 125.97 crore. This marks a notable rise from Rs 103.95 crore in the same quarter last year, based on a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Revenue from operations saw a positive climb to Rs 685.55 crore, compared to Rs 639.46 crore the previous year. The company's grooming segment demonstrated a strong performance with an 11% increase, reaching Rs 570.64 crore, although the oral care division reported an 8.25% decline to Rs 114.91 crore.

In addition to financial results, Gillette India has declared an interim dividend of Rs 65 per equity share for the 2024-25 fiscal year. Despite the robust financial showing, shares of Gillette India dipped slightly, closing at Rs 8,853.40 on the BSE, a 0.74% drop from the previous session.

