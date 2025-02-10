VilCart Secures $10 Million to Revolutionize Rural Commerce
VilCart, a B2B e-commerce firm focused on rural areas, has raised USD 10 million in bridge funding to boost growth. The funds, from AI-X BV, Spark Capital, and Nabventures, will strengthen rural supply chains, enhance technology, and transform kirana stores into grameen supermarkets in south India.
Rural-focused e-commerce firm VilCart has announced securing USD 10 million in bridge funding to expedite its expansion. This funding round was backed by AI-X BV, Spark Capital, and existing investors Nabventures.
VilCart aims to enhance its presence across south India's 30,000 villages, reaching 16% of the rural population through a network of 100,000 kirana stores. The company plans to transform these stores into grameen supermarkets, bolstering rural supply chains and technology.
CEO Prasanna Kumar C highlighted the funding as validation of VilCart's growth in rural commerce, projecting a topline increase to Rs 1,200 crore for the current fiscal year. Nabventures CIO Ashish Chaudhury expressed unwavering support for VilCart's mission to connect industry stakeholders directly to rural markets.
