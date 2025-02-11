Santorini Shaken: Earthquakes Impact Tourism and Economy
Santorini, a major Greek tourist destination, is grappling with ongoing seismic activity. Thousands have fled as precautionary measures are enforced. The government announced economic support to safeguard jobs, while local unions express concerns over workers' rights without immediate income or insurance as businesses decide their operations independently.
Santorini, a beloved island in Greece, is currently enduring significant seismic activity that began on February 1, resulting in thousands of recorded earthquakes measuring up to 5.3 in magnitude. This unprecedented event has prompted the Greek government to declare a state of emergency on the island for at least a month.
In response, Greek authorities have implemented temporary measures aimed at supporting the island's workforce. Schools on Santorini and adjacent islands have been closed, with rescue teams and military personnel deployed. Over 11,000 people, many of whom are seasonal workers, have evacuated the island amid the tremors.
The Greek labor ministry's measures permit businesses to suspend worker contracts until March 3 but strictly prohibit layoffs. Workers affected by contract suspensions are eligible for state compensation of up to 534 euros over 30 days. However, such actions have sparked concerns from unions regarding the immediate welfare of workers who may be left without income or insurance.
