BSNL's Remarkable Turnaround: Telecom Giant Back in the Black After 16 Years

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), India's state-owned telecom services provider, has reported a profit of Rs 262 crore for the third quarter of the financial year. This marks the company's return to profitability for the first time since 2007, signaling a significant turnaround driven by innovation, network expansion, and strategic cost optimization.

The Minister for Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, highlighted that all three of BSNL's main service lines—cellular mobility, FTTH, and leased lines—experienced substantial growth, with increases of 15%, 18%, and 14%, respectively. Scindia underscored the government's commitment under Prime Minister Modi's leadership to increasing revenues and controlling costs as BSNL steers back towards sustained profitability.

BSNL's subscriber base has seen a noteworthy rise from 8.4 crore in June 2024 to almost 9 crore by December 2024. The Minister also revealed that of the planned 100,000 towers, nearly 75,000 have been erected, with around 65,000 operational. Full deployment is expected by June this year, bolstering BSNL's service reach.

During the announcement of quarterly financial results, A. Robert J. Ravi, CMD of BSNL, expressed optimism for future revenue growth, projecting it to surpass 20% by the financial year's end. The company has succeeded in reducing its financial costs and overall expenditure, cutting losses by more than Rs 1,800 crore compared to the previous year.

To enhance customer experience, BSNL has launched innovative services like National WiFi Roaming, BiTV - Free Entertainment, and IFTV for FTTH customers. The CMD emphasized BSNL's dedication to quality service and assurance, cementing its status as a leading telecom provider in India.

