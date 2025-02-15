Tragic Collision: Truck Hits Minibus Enroute to Maha Kumbh
A fatal accident occurred near Indore when a truck collided with a minibus carrying passengers from Gujarat headed to Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. One man, Jayesh Kishan, was killed, and eleven others sustained minor injuries. The truck was reportedly speeding on the wrong side.
A tragic road accident occurred near Indore, involving a speeding truck and a minibus full of pilgrims heading to Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The collision resulted in the death of one passenger, Jayesh Kishan, aged 39, and left eleven others with minor injuries, according to local police.
The incident took place near Jawahar Tekri on the Indore-Dhar road. The minibus was carrying passengers from Gujarat. Chandan Nagar Police Station House Officer Indramani Patel confirmed the details of the accident, noting that all injured parties were treated at a hospital and subsequently discharged.
An ongoing probe into the circumstances of the crash revealed that the truck was travelling on the wrong side of the road, causing significant damage to the minibus. Authorities are assessing the sequence of events that led to this unfortunate incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
