Tragic Accident on NH-27: Two Brothers Lose Lives on Shivpuri Roadside
Two brothers were killed in a tragic accident involving a truck and their stationary tractor-trolley in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh. The incident led to a protest by villagers and family members. Police clarified that a speeding truck hit the parked vehicle while the brothers were changing a tyre.
In a tragic accident on Sunday, two brothers from Mohangarh village, Madhya Pradesh, lost their lives when a speeding truck collided with their stationary tractor-trolley on National Highway-27 in the Shivpuri district.
The tractor-trolley, parked roadside for tyre repairs, was hit by the truck attempting an overtaking maneuver. Unfortunately, the brothers, identified as Mastram Gurjar, 26, and Sevaram Gurjar, 24, were crushed to death under the vehicle. The motorbike also involved in the collision sustained damage, but its riders survived unhurt.
The incident prompted a protest from the victims' family and locals, who staged a road blockade. However, police intervention helped to resolve the situation, and traffic resumed shortly afterward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
