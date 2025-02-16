Tragic Collision on Purvanchal Expressway Claims Four Lives

In a tragic incident on the Purvanchal Expressway, four individuals lost their lives, and six others sustained injuries after a tempo-traveller collided with a bus, authorities confirmed.

The ill-fated vehicles were en route to Ayodhya when the mishap occurred, with both originating from different states. The deceased hailed from Maharashtra.

Police suspect the tempo-traveller driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel. An FIR has been registered against the missing driver, while the injured are receiving medical care in Lucknow and Barabanki.

(With inputs from agencies.)