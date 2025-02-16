Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Purvanchal Expressway Claims Four Lives

A severe accident on the Purvanchal Expressway resulted in the death of four Maharashtra residents and injured six others. The collision involved a tempo-traveller and a bus both headed to Ayodhya. Police suspect driver fatigue as a cause and have filed an FIR against the absconding driver.

Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 16-02-2025 18:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on the Purvanchal Expressway, four individuals lost their lives, and six others sustained injuries after a tempo-traveller collided with a bus, authorities confirmed.

The ill-fated vehicles were en route to Ayodhya when the mishap occurred, with both originating from different states. The deceased hailed from Maharashtra.

Police suspect the tempo-traveller driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel. An FIR has been registered against the missing driver, while the injured are receiving medical care in Lucknow and Barabanki.

(With inputs from agencies.)

