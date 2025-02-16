Tragic Collision on Purvanchal Expressway Claims Four Lives
A severe accident on the Purvanchal Expressway resulted in the death of four Maharashtra residents and injured six others. The collision involved a tempo-traveller and a bus both headed to Ayodhya. Police suspect driver fatigue as a cause and have filed an FIR against the absconding driver.
In a tragic incident on the Purvanchal Expressway, four individuals lost their lives, and six others sustained injuries after a tempo-traveller collided with a bus, authorities confirmed.
The ill-fated vehicles were en route to Ayodhya when the mishap occurred, with both originating from different states. The deceased hailed from Maharashtra.
Police suspect the tempo-traveller driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel. An FIR has been registered against the missing driver, while the injured are receiving medical care in Lucknow and Barabanki.
