Tragic Confusion at New Delhi Station: Stampede Caused by Similar Train Names
A stampede at New Delhi Railway Station occurred due to passengers mistaking the 'Prayagraj Special' train for the 'Prayagraj Express'. Panic ensued when travelers rushed to a different platform after a misleading announcement. The incident, amid an influx due to the Maha Kumbh, led to 18 deaths and 30 injuries.
A tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station last evening exposed the dangers of unclear communication in crowded settings. Passengers mistook the 'Prayagraj Special' for the 'Prayagraj Express', resulting in a chaotic rush to switch platforms.
This tragedy unfolded amidst unprecedented crowds brought on by the Maha Kumbh celebrations, emphasizing the need for precise announcements. Officials are under scrutiny as 18 lives were lost and more than 30 injured due to the panic.
Railway authorities have promised better management and compensations, as investigations focus on the confusing announcements and delayed trains that added to the chaos.
(With inputs from agencies.)
