Sri Lanka's Stance on Adani's Green Exit: A Calculated Move?

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated on Monday that his government remains unfazed by the Adani Group's decision to depart from its green energy initiatives in the region.

During his 2025 budget address, Dissanayake, who also serves as the finance minister, highlighted that an alternative offer providing wind power at 4.65 US cents was secured, making the higher 8.26 cents proposal less appealing. Despite Adani's withdrawal from their nearly USD 400 million project in the northeast, Dissanayake dismissed claims that this would deter future investments.

The Adani Group's exit follows government reviews and legal challenges from environmental groups concerned about migratory bird threats. Amidst the controversy, Dissanayake reiterated his campaign promise to reassess Adani projects, including their role in Colombo's port development.

