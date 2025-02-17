Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Stance on Adani's Green Exit: A Calculated Move?

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake expresses no regret over Adani Group's withdrawal from green energy projects in the country, citing more favorable offers. The decision follows opposition claims and environmental concerns, impacting investment dynamics and ongoing development in Colombo's port.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:33 IST
Sri Lanka's Stance on Adani's Green Exit: A Calculated Move?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated on Monday that his government remains unfazed by the Adani Group's decision to depart from its green energy initiatives in the region.

During his 2025 budget address, Dissanayake, who also serves as the finance minister, highlighted that an alternative offer providing wind power at 4.65 US cents was secured, making the higher 8.26 cents proposal less appealing. Despite Adani's withdrawal from their nearly USD 400 million project in the northeast, Dissanayake dismissed claims that this would deter future investments.

The Adani Group's exit follows government reviews and legal challenges from environmental groups concerned about migratory bird threats. Amidst the controversy, Dissanayake reiterated his campaign promise to reassess Adani projects, including their role in Colombo's port development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025