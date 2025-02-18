Tragedy Averted: All Safe After Delta Plane Incident in Toronto
A Delta Airlines plane from Minneapolis experienced an incident at Toronto Pearson International Airport, prompting emergency responses. Fortunately, all passengers and crew members were reported safe. Delta representatives have yet to comment on the matter.
Emergency and police teams swiftly responded after a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis experienced an incident at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, as reported by CTV News.
Pearson Airport confirmed that all passengers and crew members on the flight were safe and accounted for, issuing a statement on the social media platform X.
Efforts to reach Delta Airlines for further comment have not yet been successful as they have not issued a public response regarding the incident.
