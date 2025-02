ACCC Backs Virgin-Qatar Airways Alliance, Promising More Air Travel Options

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has backed a proposed alliance between Virgin Australia and Qatar Airways, stating it would enhance service offerings for air travelers. The ACCC's draft determination follows its interim approval for Virgin Australia to market 28 weekly flights using Qatar Airways' aircraft.

This collaboration, expected to commence as early as June, involves a 'wet leasing' arrangement, which would provide additional international flight options, increased connectivity, and loyalty program advantages. Virgin Australia, a significant competitor to Qantas, welcomed the ACCC's preliminary decision.

The ACCC is inviting feedback before issuing a final ruling by March or April. Analysts suggest this alliance may be favorable for consumers but could face resistance from competitors like Qantas, which previously opposed Qatar Airways' expansion in Australia.

