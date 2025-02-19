Welspun Living Limited: Leading the Way in Textile Sustainability
Welspun Living Limited achieves an ESG score of 83 in the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, ranking as the top Indian textile company globally. This score marks a 26% improvement from 2023, showcasing WLL's commitment to sustainable practices and its leadership in the Textile, Apparel & Luxury Goods category.
- Country:
- India
Welspun Living Limited (WLL) has secured a total ESG score of 83 in the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), solidifying its status as a leader in the textile industry. This score places WLL as the highest-ranked Indian company and fourth globally in the Textile, Apparel & Luxury Goods category.
WLL's advancement across Governance & Economic, Environment, and Social pillars has been integral to this success. The company has focused on sustainable manufacturing, ethical sourcing, and environmental responsibility, committing to a comprehensive approach that includes innovation and transparency.
As S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment highlights, WLL's 2024 score of 83 reflects a significant improvement from previous assessments, driven by a strategic emphasis on decarbonization, water conservation, and social empowerment, ensuring long-term value creation for the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
OpenAI and Kakao Team Up: AI Innovations on the Horizon
OpenAI and Kakao Join Forces for AI Innovation in South Korea
Metaverse911™: Pioneering Innovations in XR Technology
AKAL Information Systems Celebrates a Quarter-Century of Tech Innovation
India Energy Week 2025: Catalyst for Global Energy Innovation