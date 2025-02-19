Welspun Living Limited: Leading the Way in Textile Sustainability

Welspun Living Limited (WLL) has secured a total ESG score of 83 in the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), solidifying its status as a leader in the textile industry. This score places WLL as the highest-ranked Indian company and fourth globally in the Textile, Apparel & Luxury Goods category.

WLL's advancement across Governance & Economic, Environment, and Social pillars has been integral to this success. The company has focused on sustainable manufacturing, ethical sourcing, and environmental responsibility, committing to a comprehensive approach that includes innovation and transparency.

As S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment highlights, WLL's 2024 score of 83 reflects a significant improvement from previous assessments, driven by a strategic emphasis on decarbonization, water conservation, and social empowerment, ensuring long-term value creation for the future.

