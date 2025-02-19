Left Menu

Welspun Living Limited: Leading the Way in Textile Sustainability

Welspun Living Limited achieves an ESG score of 83 in the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, ranking as the top Indian textile company globally. This score marks a 26% improvement from 2023, showcasing WLL's commitment to sustainable practices and its leadership in the Textile, Apparel & Luxury Goods category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 17:31 IST
Welspun Living Limited: Leading the Way in Textile Sustainability
  • Country:
  • India

Welspun Living Limited (WLL) has secured a total ESG score of 83 in the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), solidifying its status as a leader in the textile industry. This score places WLL as the highest-ranked Indian company and fourth globally in the Textile, Apparel & Luxury Goods category.

WLL's advancement across Governance & Economic, Environment, and Social pillars has been integral to this success. The company has focused on sustainable manufacturing, ethical sourcing, and environmental responsibility, committing to a comprehensive approach that includes innovation and transparency.

As S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment highlights, WLL's 2024 score of 83 reflects a significant improvement from previous assessments, driven by a strategic emphasis on decarbonization, water conservation, and social empowerment, ensuring long-term value creation for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025