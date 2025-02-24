Euro Strengthens as German Conservatives Win Amid Dollar Decline

The euro firmed on Monday after Germany's opposition conservatives won the national election as anticipated, causing a boost in the currency market. Friedrich Merz is poised to become Germany's next chancellor following his party's victory. However, he faces challenging coalition talks after the far-right Alternative for Germany surged to a historic second place in a fragmented vote.

Investors are keenly observing how fast Merz's party can form a coalition government to implement necessary changes to Germany's economy. According to Carsten Brzeski, ING Research's global head of macro, the fragmented political landscape presents significant challenges to coalition negotiations. The future government may struggle to deliver more than short-term economic relief via tax cuts and modest reforms.

In the broader market context, the dollar experienced a decline ahead of a busy week filled with U.S. economic data releases and Federal Reserve speeches. The dollar index dropped by 0.2% to 106.34 as U.S. Treasury yields fell amid growing economic concerns. Meanwhile, the yen reached its strongest level in two months, trading at 148.85 per dollar.

