Left Menu

India's Inflation Hits Five-Month Low, Paving Way for Economic Adjustments

Inflation in India fell to a five-month low of 4.3% in January, giving the Reserve Bank of India room to adjust interest rates. With improving economic indicators, the National Council of Applied Economic Research highlights a promising outlook for Indian markets despite global financial pressures, but notes FII outflows as a concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:49 IST
India's Inflation Hits Five-Month Low, Paving Way for Economic Adjustments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's inflation rate has decreased to its lowest point in five months, reaching 4.3% in January. This drop provides the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) more flexibility in setting policy options at its upcoming meetings, according to the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER).

This cooling of inflation has already resulted in a 25 basis point cut to the policy repo rate earlier this month, reducing it to 6.25%. The environment of easing inflation and encouraging economic indicators like the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) suggests a budding recovery, even amid global challenges.

However, a point of concern remains the ongoing outflow of Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) funds, driven largely by global factors. NCAER's Director General, Poonam Gupta, highlights the volatility of these flows, which could impact future economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025