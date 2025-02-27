India's Inflation Hits Five-Month Low, Paving Way for Economic Adjustments
Inflation in India fell to a five-month low of 4.3% in January, giving the Reserve Bank of India room to adjust interest rates. With improving economic indicators, the National Council of Applied Economic Research highlights a promising outlook for Indian markets despite global financial pressures, but notes FII outflows as a concern.
- Country:
- India
India's inflation rate has decreased to its lowest point in five months, reaching 4.3% in January. This drop provides the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) more flexibility in setting policy options at its upcoming meetings, according to the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER).
This cooling of inflation has already resulted in a 25 basis point cut to the policy repo rate earlier this month, reducing it to 6.25%. The environment of easing inflation and encouraging economic indicators like the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) suggests a budding recovery, even amid global challenges.
However, a point of concern remains the ongoing outflow of Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) funds, driven largely by global factors. NCAER's Director General, Poonam Gupta, highlights the volatility of these flows, which could impact future economic stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Goa Unveils Ambitious Agriculture Policy with Organic, Urban Focus
Philippines Bolsters Defense with Submarines and Missiles Amid South China Sea Tensions
Viktor Orban Meets AfD Leader, Discussing EU Policy and Ukraine
India’s $200 Million Missile Sale to Philippines as Tensions Rise with China
Sanctions and Sneaky Shipping: Russia's Crude Oil Resilience