Tragic Collision on Samruddhi Expressway: One Dead, Two Injured

A fatal accident occurred on the Samruddhi Expressway, resulting in one death and two injuries. The collision involved a truck and two illegally parked vehicles. The deceased and injured have been identified, and a case has been filed against the truck drivers as investigations continue.
A fatal accident on the Samruddhi Expressway claimed one life and left two individuals injured in the early hours of Thursday, according to police reports.
The crash occurred at 5:30 am near Gandhi Khapri, where a moving truck collided with two stationary, unlit trucks, officials from Hingna police revealed.
The victim, Satish Kumar Vijay Singh from Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, was killed, while Rajan Horilal Singh from Kanhan and Ramchandrapal Ramanuja Arjunpal from Madhya Pradesh sustained injuries and were hospitalized. Legal proceedings have commenced against the drivers involved, authorities said.
