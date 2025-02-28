Left Menu

IOTA Water Launches Revolutionary Oxygen Nanobubble Bottled Water in North India

IOTA Water introduces innovative bottled water with oxygen nanobubbles in North India, making advanced hydration affordable. Launched with high-profile dignitaries, this product aims to enhance wellness through improved oxygen absorption and hydration, available across retail and online platforms with expansion plans underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 13:18 IST
IOTA Water Launches in North India: India's First Oxygen Nanobubbles Bottled Water for The Masses. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IOTA Water has unveiled its groundbreaking bottled water infused with advanced Oxygen Nanobubbles technology in North India, marking a significant development in affordable health-focused hydration. The grand launch event in New Delhi was attended by notable dignitaries, including Indian ministers and representatives from the Israeli Embassy. This launch highlights the progress in India's clean water and wellness innovation sector.

The company's cutting-edge technology, developed by NICO Nanobubble India Co., infuses water with ultra-fine oxygen nanobubbles. This innovation promotes superior oxygen absorption, enhanced hydration, and wellness benefits, setting IOTA Water apart from conventional options in the bottled water market. The brand promises a compelling experience with its slogan, 'Feel the Difference!'

By offering oxygen-enhanced water at accessible prices, IOTA Water aims to reach consumers across North India, including athletes and health-conscious individuals, with diverse product options. The launch aligns with the country's commitment to sustainable and innovative health solutions. The founders, Amit, Anant, and Aman Kapur, emphasize that this product represents transformative change in the industry, supporting better health, wellness, and sustainability for all. The product will be distributed through retail stores, e-commerce, and direct channels, with plans for regional expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

