Andhra Pradesh Government Unveils Ambitious Welfare Budget for 2025-26

The Andhra Pradesh budget for 2025-26, presented by the TDP-led NDA government, focuses on welfare schemes, promising financial assistance to farmers, fishermen, and schoolchildren. It includes significant allocations for SC, ST, and BC communities. The budget marks a push for economic revival under CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-02-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 15:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has unveiled its budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, with a strong emphasis on welfare schemes. Presented by Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, the Rs 3.22 lakh crore budget targets financial support for various sections, including farmers, fishermen, and schoolchildren. The budget proposes Rs 20,000 per year for farmers under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme and Rs 15,000 for school-going children as part of the Talliki Vandanam scheme.

In addition to welfare, the budget outlines significant allocations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes. The government is also planning to implement insurance-based health coverage for families and has set a vision for a prosperous Andhra Pradesh by 2047. Other notable allocations include Rs 31,805 crore for school education and Rs 19,264 crore for health services.

The budget presentation underscores a commitment to economic revival under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. The budget also highlights Andhra Pradesh's ambition to become a green hydrogen hub as part of the energy sector's transformation. Agriculture Minister K Atchennaidu separately presented an agriculture budget of Rs 48,341 crore for fiscal year 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

