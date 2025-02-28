India's Edge: Outpacing China in Cost-Effective Technology Production

In a striking assertion, World Bank Country Director Auguste Tano Kouame posits that India could eclipse China in cost-effective technology production, contingent on mastering and manufacturing capabilities. The nation's sizable workforce imbues it with a competitive global market edge, according to Kouame.

During an exclusive dialogue with ANI, Kouame delved into the intricate dynamics between economic growth and competitive prowess. He noted that as countries' incomes rise, their competitive edge evolves, potentially favoring India in technology domains currently dominated by China. "India, mastering technology effectively, could produce at lower costs than China, appealing to global buyers," he emphasized.

Green technology represents a promising frontier where India could potentially overtake China. The robust domestic demand for eco-friendly solutions catalyzes opportunities for expertise development. Kouame advocates for focused investment in green technology to position India as a leading supplier of sustainable products worldwide.

India's broad international trade relationships are another significant asset. If India can capitalize on lower manufacturing costs, it stands poised to become a dominant global trade entity. "Confidence is crucial," Kouame remarked. "India's strong international relationships position it as a promising export hub, contingent on efficient and cost-effective production."

However, challenges such as job creation in the face of a burgeoning workforce and navigating global economic constraints persist. As India aims to sustain its impressive growth rate amid international trade fluctuations, strategic maneuvers remain essential. Despite these hurdles, Kouame remains optimistic about India's growth trajectory, citing its resilience during the pandemic and potential to rival China by 2047 with the right structural reforms and strategic investments.

