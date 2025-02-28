Left Menu

Cultivating Leadership Revolutionizes Leadership Development in India

Cultivating Leadership and the Confederation of Indian Industry hosted transformative leadership sessions in New Delhi and Mumbai, led by Dr. Jennifer Garvey Berger. Celebrating 15 years of CII's Leadership Centre of Excellence, the event involved high-profile corporate leaders discussing novel strategies to manage complexity and foster forward-thinking leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:28 IST
Cultivating Leadership Revolutionizes Leadership Development in India
Jennifer Garvey Berger, CEO, Cultivating Leadership. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move to redefine leadership paradigms, Cultivating Leadership, a global authority in leadership mentoring, collaborated with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to conduct pioneering sessions in New Delhi and Mumbai. Spearheaded by Dr. Jennifer Garvey Berger, the initiative brought together top-tier business executives to reimagine leadership amidst evolving market complexities.

Faced with swift technological, economic, and workforce changes, the sessions served as a powerful platform for business leaders to engage with Dr. Berger's insights on leadership amid complexity. The dialogues focused on the necessity for adaptive strategies, systemic thinking, and cooperative methodologies to drive future leadership. Participants engaged in enlightening discussions, interactive activities, and practical case studies aiming to redefine outdated leadership frameworks.

The sessions included insights from Jennifer Garvey Berger, known for her work with titans like Google and Microsoft, emphasizing resilience and adaptability in leadership. Leaders from industry giants such as Apple and Godrej Agrovet attended, highlighting India's commitment to evolving corporate leadership strategies through collaboration with CII and Cultivating Leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

