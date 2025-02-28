India's Economic Growth Surpasses Forecasts Amid Spending Surge
India's economy expanded by 6.2% in the October-December quarter, bolstered by increased government and consumer spending. This growth was slightly below analyst predictions but higher than the previous quarter's 5.6% growth. Experts suggest further economic revival is expected, supported by consumer demand and potential rate cuts.
In a promising sign, India's economy registered a 6.2% growth rate for the October-December period, driven by amplified government and consumer expenditure. The recent data imply growth exceeded the prior quarter's 5.6%, though it fell short of the anticipated 6.3% analyst forecast.
While agriculture showed robust gains thanks to a strong Kharif crop, private consumption also surged, hinting at a revival in rural demand. Analysts predict a continued economic upturn, bolstered by potential rate cuts anticipated from the Reserve Bank of India.
The economic landscape suggests that accommodating policies and enhanced consumer spending are likely to maintain growth momentum, albeit with caution regarding global trade uncertainties and domestic macroeconomic factors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
