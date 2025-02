Brazil's Cabinet Shuffle: Fiscal Tug-of-War as Lula's Populists Gain Ground

Brazil is witnessing heightened political drama as Finance Minister Fernando Haddad finds himself increasingly isolated following a cabinet reshuffle announced by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The move comes amid escalating tensions between Haddad's fiscal conservatism and a populist push within Lula's inner circle.

Outgoing Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha, a key supporter of Haddad's moderate policies, was named the new health minister, further weakening Haddad's influence. Meanwhile, Gleisi Hoffmann, a staunch advocate of expanded state spending, takes over Padilha's former role, signaling a pivot towards fiscal stimulus.

Despite Brazil's solid economic performance, inflation and rising cost of living have hit approval ratings for Lula's administration. While Haddad opposes proposals like taxing exports to manage inflation, government allies, led by Chief of Staff Rui Costa, are gaining leverage in the debate over spending policies, a pivot that risks overshadowing Haddad's efforts to maintain economic stability.

