Akash Ambani Champions AI as India's Growth Catalyst at Mumbai Tech Week 2025

At the forefront of technological discourse, Akash Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, heralded artificial intelligence (AI) as the defining technological shift of this generation during Mumbai Tech Week 2025. He highlighted that AI will be instrumental in propelling India's economy to a double-digit growth trajectory in the imminent years.

In a fireside chat alongside Dream11 CEO Harsh Jain, Ambani underscored AI's pivotal role in shaping future landscapes. He asserted, 'AI represents the most significant technological transition in our lifetime. It is the locomotive that will drive India to sustain a 10 percent or higher growth rate in the foreseeable future.'

Ambani charted a tripartite focus to position India as an AI leader: robust AI infrastructure, intensive research and development, and nurturing skilled talent. He shared that at Jio, initiatives are underway, including the establishment of a gigawatt-scale AI data center in Jamnagar, to enhance infrastructure capabilities. Further, he lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foresight in AI development and stressed the critical importance of investment in research for leadership in this domain.

Emphasizing talent, Ambani articulated the necessity of recruiting top-tier AI professionals and fostering innovative ideas. Jio, he revealed, has assembled a formidable team exceeding a thousand specialists, including data scientists, researchers, and engineers. 'The essence lies in nurturing new ideas and stretching development boundaries,' Ambani noted.

Addressing apprehensions about AI's potential job displacement, Ambani offered a counter-narrative, envisioning AI as a transformative force for employment rather than a replacive one. Drawing parallels to the internet era, he highlighted the birth of industries like fintech and e-commerce, and anticipated similar groundbreaking opportunities will emerge alongside AI's rise. 'I am a staunch advocate that AI will redefine jobs,' Ambani affirmed, referencing contemporary content creators as examples of technology-driven career shifts. The Mumbai Tech Week 2025 stands as a pivotal platform for industry leaders to explore and discuss evolving technological frontiers.

