Honda Struggles: February Sales Slip

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India reported a 7% decline in domestic sales in February, with units dropping from 4,13,967 in 2024 to 3,83,918. Export figures also fell from 44,744 units to 38,531. Overall sales witnessed a decline of over 36,000 units compared to the previous year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:59 IST
In a recent sales report, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) announced a significant 7% decline in domestic sales for February. The company sold 3,83,918 units, a noticeable fall from the 4,13,967 units dispensed in the same month last year.

The decline in sales was not limited to domestic figures alone. Honda's export numbers also suffered, dropping to 38,531 units compared to the 44,744 units exported in February of the previous year, as per the company's statement.

Overall, HMSI's total sales saw a decrease to 4,22,449 units last month, reflecting a downturn from 4,58,711 units the previous year. This slippage indicates challenges the company faces in sustaining its position in the motorcycle and scooter industry.

