Left Menu

Honda Motorcycle's February Sales Dip: A 7% Decline

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India reported a 7% decline in domestic sales in February, with units sold dropping to 3,83,918. The company's exports also fell, leading to a total sales decline compared to the previous year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:00 IST
Honda Motorcycle's February Sales Dip: A 7% Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent announcement, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India revealed a significant drop in their February domestic sales. The figures show a 7% decrease, with sales plummeting from 4,13,967 units last February to 3,83,918 units this year.

This downturn was not only limited to domestic markets. The company's export numbers also suffered, declining from 44,744 units to 38,531 units in the same period. This reflects broader challenges faced by the company in maintaining its sales momentum.

Overall, Honda's total sales numbers fell to 4,22,449 units, a noticeable decrease from the 4,58,711 units sold last February. The company continues to seek strategies to counter these declines and boost sales in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025