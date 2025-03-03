Honda Motorcycle's February Sales Dip: A 7% Decline

In a recent announcement, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India revealed a significant drop in their February domestic sales. The figures show a 7% decrease, with sales plummeting from 4,13,967 units last February to 3,83,918 units this year.

This downturn was not only limited to domestic markets. The company's export numbers also suffered, declining from 44,744 units to 38,531 units in the same period. This reflects broader challenges faced by the company in maintaining its sales momentum.

Overall, Honda's total sales numbers fell to 4,22,449 units, a noticeable decrease from the 4,58,711 units sold last February. The company continues to seek strategies to counter these declines and boost sales in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)