Russia's Permanent Ban on Japanese Nationals Amid Sanctions Tensions

Russia has permanently banned nine Japanese citizens, including notable figures, in response to Japan's sanctions linked to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This move adds to previous measures against Japanese nationals as part of Moscow's retaliation strategy against countries opposing its actions in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a calculated response to Japan's sanctions over the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russia has permanently banned nine Japanese citizens from entering the country. The list, made public by the Russian Foreign Ministry, represents Moscow's latest move in a series of retaliatory measures.

The ban includes prominent figures such as Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwai, Isuzu's president Shinsuke Minami, and JICA's senior vice president Shohei Hara. Previously, in July 2024, Russia targeted 13 other Japanese nationals with similar entry restrictions, prompting Tokyo's official protest.

Moscow frequently employs entry bans against foreign nationals as a countermeasure to sanctions or political opposition regarding its military operations in Ukraine. Comparable lists exist for other countries like the U.S. and Canada, affecting hundreds of individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

