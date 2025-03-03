Russia's Permanent Ban on Japanese Nationals Amid Sanctions Tensions

In a calculated response to Japan's sanctions over the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russia has permanently banned nine Japanese citizens from entering the country. The list, made public by the Russian Foreign Ministry, represents Moscow's latest move in a series of retaliatory measures.

The ban includes prominent figures such as Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwai, Isuzu's president Shinsuke Minami, and JICA's senior vice president Shohei Hara. Previously, in July 2024, Russia targeted 13 other Japanese nationals with similar entry restrictions, prompting Tokyo's official protest.

Moscow frequently employs entry bans against foreign nationals as a countermeasure to sanctions or political opposition regarding its military operations in Ukraine. Comparable lists exist for other countries like the U.S. and Canada, affecting hundreds of individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)