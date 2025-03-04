Target Navigates Challenges: Tariffs, Competition, and Changing Consumer Behavior

Target has projected lower full-year comparable sales, citing uncertainties involving tariffs and consumer spending pressures, even after surpassing holiday quarter expectations. The company follows peers such as Walmart and Best Buy in expressing caution regarding their economic outlook amidst persistent inflation and tariff concerns.

CEO Brian Cornell highlighted potential price hikes for seasonal produce, resulting from recent tariffs on Mexican, Canadian, and Chinese imports. Despite efforts to shield consumers from price increases, the financial impact is likely inevitable, especially affecting products with short supply chains.

Target, in competition with major retailers like Walmart and Amazon, saw its shares dip upon these announcements. With flat comparable sales through January 2026 and ongoing challenges, the retailer emphasizes continued vigilance in its year-ahead strategy, particularly in light of reduced demand for apparel and non-essentials.

(With inputs from agencies.)