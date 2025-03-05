Left Menu

Princess Astrid's Strategic Visit: Bridging Belgium and India

Princess Astrid of Belgium is leading a 300-member economic delegation to India, focusing on enhancing trade relationships and exploring hi-tech collaborations. She visited technology startups, met with PM Modi, and emphasized unlocking opportunities between the nations amid global economic shifts.

Updated: 05-03-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Belgium's Princess Astrid embarked on a significant visit to India, leading a 300-member economic delegation with the aim of strengthening trade relations and partnerships in technology. Her itinerary included a visit to a prominent zoo and interactions with various startups in the tech sector.

Princess Astrid and her delegation were welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discussing potential opportunities to enhance bilateral ties. The discussions took on added importance due to current global trade dynamics driven by policies from the US administration under President Donald Trump.

The delegation's agenda was packed with visits to influential technological and industrial sites including Route Mobile, TCS, and Tata Memorial Hospital, signifying a strategic move to foster ties between Belgium and India through innovation and mutual cooperation.

