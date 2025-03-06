Bund selloff continues, markets scale back bets on ECB rate cuts

German government bond yields jumped on Thursday after recording their biggest daily rise in more than 25 years the day before, as investors expected a sharp increase in Bund supply due to more fiscal spending.

Germany is in for a massive ramp-up in spending, with a 500 billion euro special fund sought for infrastructure and plans to unshackle defence investment from its debt rules. Bund yields, the euro area's benchmark, were up 10 basis points at 2.88%, after hitting 2.929, its highest since October 2023. They jumped by 30 bps the day before, the biggest daily rise since May 1997.

Meanwhile, investors scaled back their bets on future European Central Bank rate cuts as they expected fiscal spending to boost growth and inflation. They priced in a depo rate of 2.12% in December , from 1.92% late on Tuesday, and less than a 50% chance of an easing move in April.

Analysts forecast a 25 bps rate cut from the ECB at the policy meeting later on Thursday, which would bring the depo rate to 2.5%. "We are less sure it (change in German fiscal regime) will prevent the ECB from cutting to 2%, and below, this year," said Jamie Searle, European rates strategist at Citi.

He cited several factors supporting this view, including U.S. tariffs on Europe likely coming on April 2, negative growth developments, the disinflationary effect of falling oil prices, and the expected delay in fiscal spending implementation. Germany's 2-year yield, more sensitive to ECB policy rates, rose 8 bps to 2.09%. It rose 23 bps the day before, in its biggest daily jump since March 2023.

Euro area non-German government bond yields followed Bunds, with spreads roughly unchanged. Analysts argued that joint European Union borrowing for new investments would be crucial to support government bond prices of highly indebted countries such as Italy and France.

The yield gap between Italian and German bonds - a market gauge of the risk premium investors ask to hold Italian debt – was at 103 bps, after dropping below 100 bps for the first time since 2021 the day before. The yield spread between French and German bonds stood at 68 basis points, at the lower end of its recent range.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)