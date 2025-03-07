Mexico's First Female President Faces Gender Equality Challenges
As Mexico prepares for International Women's Day, activists warn of fragile gender equality progress under President Claudia Sheinbaum. Budget cuts threaten women's safety, while reforms on political representation and gender pay gaps advance. Upcoming judicial reforms and foreign aid setbacks pose additional challenges for Sheinbaum’s administration.
As Mexico prepares for International Women's Day, activists caution that gender equality advances remain precarious under President Claudia Sheinbaum's leadership.
Since taking office in October, Sheinbaum has introduced reforms to address the gender pay gap and political representation. However, budget cuts threaten services for domestic abuse victims, raising safety concerns.
Impending judicial reforms, coupled with the suspension of the USAID's Con Justicia program, further jeopardize progress. The situation unfolds as Sheinbaum confronts U.S. tariff threats amid mounting challenges.
